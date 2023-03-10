Worldline opens Metaverse shopping mall

Payments firm Worldline is making it easier for firms to enter the metaverse with a white-label shopping mall.

The mall is opening this week in Decentraland with nine stores, including the German direct bank Consorsbank, Swiss luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt, and non-alcoholic spirits brand Naked Life.



The mall is designed to help retailers, service providers and banks build up a presence in Web 3.0 in a modular way to test how their community reacts to it and how the potential of the Metaverse can be tapped into.



The starter package gets store tenants Worldline payment function - with or without cryptocurrencies - as well as a set of advertising services. Optional add-on packages provide targeted advertising and augmented reality.



Sascha Münger, Metaverse expert at Worldline, says: “We believe that the Metaverse, alongside stationary point of sale and e-commerce, is the sales channel of the future. The decision to open the Worldline Shopping Mall reflects this vision."