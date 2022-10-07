Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PKO Bank Polski opens metaverse outpost

PKO Bank Polski opens metaverse outpost

PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Central and Eastern Europe, has moved one of the most recognisable buildings in the capital of Poland into the metaworld, where it has set up a virtual branch on the Decentraland platform.

Paweł Gruza, vice president of the management board of PKO Bank Polski says the outpost will be used as a laboratory to broaden experience and to test relevant technologies, backed by a belief that the virtual economy will match the growth of PCs, Internet and smart phones in the past.

"I would like PKO Bank Polski to be ready to make use of the opportunities related to it, and when metaverse has matured, to set the rhythm in the technological development of the domestic banking sector and the Polish economy," he says.

The bank expects that in the first place, its virtual branch may be used for on-boarding new employees and training, following a shit to hybrid working patterns.

In parallel, the bank will test the possibilities of creating a new channel of communication with customers, identifying opportunites to confirm client IDs in the metawortld and offer banking products.

