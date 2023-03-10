Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Worldine opens Metaverse shopping mall

Payments firm Worldline is making it easier for firms to enter the metaverse with a white-label shopping mall.

The mall is opening this week in Decentraland with nine stores, including the German direct bank Consorsbank, Swiss luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt, and non-alcoholic spirits brand Naked Life.

The mall is designed to help retailers, service providers and banks build up a presence in Web 3.0 in a modular way to test how their community reacts to it and how the potential of the Metaverse can be tapped into.

The starter package gets store tenants Worldline payment function - with or without cryptocurrencies - as well as a set of advertising services. Optional add-on packages provide targeted advertising and augmented reality.

Sascha Münger, Metaverse expert at Worldline, says: “We believe that the Metaverse, alongside stationary point of sale and e-commerce, is the sales channel of the future. The decision to open the Worldline Shopping Mall reflects this vision."

