Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ingenico Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ingenico and Binance team on in-store crypto payment acceptance

Ingenico and Binance team on in-store crypto payment acceptance

POS terminal manufacturer Ingenico has teamed up with Binance to pilot in-store cryptocurrency payment acceptance.

The two firms have formed a strategic partnership, developing a system that lets Ingenico's Axium terminals accept more than 50 cryptocurrencies.

Currently, the majority of in-store cryptocurrency payments require an additional device or the execution of an integration by the merchant, say Ingenico.

The technology is already being tested in France and, say the partners, is set to be made available in several countries thanks to Binance's regulatory status in places such as Spain, Dubai and Japan.

The firms are also developing a crypto-to-fiat payment offering, which will be tested in the second quarter of 2023, so that merchants can be paid in fiat currency.

Related Companies

Ingenico Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Ingenico and Fujitsu team on palm vein-based payments
/security

Ingenico and Fujitsu team on palm vein-based payments

Binance US to buy Voyager's assets for $1bn
/crypto

Binance US to buy Voyager's assets for $1bn

Binance pulls out of FTX takeover

09 Nov 2022

Binance resumes operations after $100m crypto hack

07 Oct 2022

Binance and Mastercard launch crypto-to-fiat payment card

25 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud