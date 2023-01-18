Ingenico and Fujitsu team on palm vein-based payments

Fujitsu has joined forces with Ingenico in an effort to bring its palm vein authentication technology for in-store payments into the mainstream.

The partnerships sees Ingenico's Axium range of Android payment terminals integrate technology from Fujitsu Frontech North America subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics.



The system lets shoppers identify themselves and authenticate their payments simply by moving the palm of a hand over a near infra-red sensor, without the need for a card or PIN.



To enroll customers in the service, merchants first take a near infra-red scan of the palm using a device designed by Ingenico that incorporates the Fujitsu PalmSecure-F Pro Sensor and software. This image is encrypted, tokenised, and linked to the customer’s payment card in Ingenico’s secure cloud environment.



Fujitsu has been offering its PalmSecure technology for over a decade but with contactless and mobile payments now mainstream, and with Ingenico's backing, is hoping the system is ready for takeoff.



Ken Nosker, CEO, Fulcrum Biometrics and Fujitsu Frontech North America VP of biometrics, says: "Our retail customers are lining up to pilot the technology.



"Combining Fujitsu Frontech North America’s unrivaled experience in biometric hardware and identification with Ingenico’s global scale and payments expertise, our solution will be a game changer for merchants around the world.”