Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mizuho SymphonyAI

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mizuho International picks SymphonyAI to tackle money laundering

Mizuho International picks SymphonyAI to tackle money laundering

Mizuho International, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japanese giant Mizuho Financial Group, is rolling out technology from SymphonyAI to help it detect financial crime.

Mizuho has picked SymphonyAI Sensa for anti-money laundering detection within its European capital markets division.

Sensa's combines comprehensive scenario rules with advanced machine learning models - including changes in behavior, risk similarities, anomaly detection, and hotspot identification - to provide insights for more effective and increased risk detection.

SymphonyAI says that its existing SensaAML customer deployments today demonstrate a significant increase in the discovery of risks compared to existing methods, while reducing costly false positive alerts by more than 60%.

Dinesh Joshi, chief compliance officer, Emea, Mizuho, says: "Our next-gen AML TM [transaction monitoring] strategy sought a more refined rule detection and advanced AI solution to find real AML risk and reduce false positives and analyst review times by holistic scoring.

"We needed a solution that helps analysts, through user interfaces, to deliver all the information needed to expedite investigations. SensaAML will make a significant difference in our long-held fight against money laundering. Our financial crime team will be empowered and more effective."

Related Companies

Mizuho SymphonyAI

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud
/cloud

Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems
/people

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Trending

  1. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  2. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  3. Westpac gives credit cards a BNPL twist

  4. UK fintech investment falls 56% in 2022

  5. FCA grants UK e-money license to Payoneer

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud