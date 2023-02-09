Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Zenus Bank appoints John Woods as chief revenue officer

Zenus Bank appoints John Woods as chief revenue officer

The Puerto Rico-based digital bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a US bank account, Zenus Bank, has promoted John Woods to chief revenue officer (CRO).

Woods, previously chief marketing officer for the bank, will step into the newly created role to drive client acquisition and revenue growth across Zenus Bank's retail, corporate and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) units.

The seasoned marketing executive has held senior roles at Barclays, CMC Markets, Samsung, and Bain Capital.

On the announcement José A Díaz-Ortiz, CEO of Zenus Bank, said: "John has been working with Zenus since 2019, so knows our business, plans and aspirations well. He’s successfully set-up and operated our Marketing & Client Service functions and this is the natural progression. This year we have exciting plans to accelerate our growth, expand our product and services and cement our position as a global bank. I have faith that John is the right person to lead this for us."

John Woods, CRO of Zenus Bank, said, ‘Joining the team to launch a U.S. bank during lockdown always promised it was going to be an interesting ride, and it’s been proven so. We’ve come a long way in just a few years, and I’m excited to take on this new challenge for the business.’

