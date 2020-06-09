Zenus Bank hires John Woods as CMO ahead of launch

Zenus Bank, a Puerto Rico-based digital bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a US bank account, has appointed seasoned marketing executive John Woods to the role of chief marketing officer.

The startup, which is firmly targeted at customers in emerging economies, has hired Woods to oversee global marketing strategy, advertising, sponsorship, customer acquisition and the launch of the new online-only bank.



After having held numerous senior roles at Barclays Bank, including successfully re-launching its online business bank, Woods moved into FX trading, leading CMC Markets through a digital transformation ahead of a successful FTSE250 IPO. More recently he led Samsung’s European digital operations and assisted Bain Capital in the separation and launch of a new payroll business.



Woods says: “Having experienced the frustrations of international banking for both retail and corporate customers I believe the Zenus offering will provide financial security, inclusion and independence to millions. The cutting-edge combination of AI, ML and banking technology will also make it a fantastic customer experience.”