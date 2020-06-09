Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zenus Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion People Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zenus Bank hires John Woods as CMO ahead of launch

Zenus Bank hires John Woods as CMO ahead of launch

Zenus Bank, a Puerto Rico-based digital bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a US bank account, has appointed seasoned marketing executive John Woods to the role of chief marketing officer.

The startup, which is firmly targeted at customers in emerging economies, has hired Woods to oversee global marketing strategy, advertising, sponsorship, customer acquisition and the launch of the new online-only bank.

After having held numerous senior roles at Barclays Bank, including successfully re-launching its online business bank, Woods moved into FX trading, leading CMC Markets through a digital transformation ahead of a successful FTSE250 IPO. More recently he led Samsung’s European digital operations and assisted Bain Capital in the separation and launch of a new payroll business.

Woods says: “Having experienced the frustrations of international banking for both retail and corporate customers I believe the Zenus offering will provide financial security, inclusion and independence to millions. The cutting-edge combination of AI, ML and banking technology will also make it a fantastic customer experience.”

Related Companies

Zenus Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion People Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration, [On-Demand Webinar][On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  3. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  4. Western Union bids to buy MoneyGram - Bloomberg

  5. Welcome to the Open Banking App Store

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA