News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
NAB signs up 500 women to cloud tech learning programme

National Australia Bank says more than 500 female staffers have signed up for a new in-house learning programme on cloud technology.

NAB is the first company to adopt and run the Amazon Web Services ‘She Builds CloudUp’ programme in-house.

The eight-week, community-based learning programme designed specifically for women seeking a career in tech or professionals looking to re-skill or cross skill. It includes digital self-paced modules, and weekly virtual Q&A sessions with AWS mentors, along with recorded sessions and shared resources.

Ana Cammaroto, CIO for personal banking and digital, NAB, says: "There is a common misconception that technical skills are difficult to obtain and even harder to master - which in turn often puts people off from even considering the industry.

"The reality is that many women are already equipped with these skills - they just need the right context and encouragement to transfer them.

"This programme isn’t just appealing to those in tech, we’ve had women from all parts of the bank register to take part, ranging from bankers to finance experts through to technologists."

