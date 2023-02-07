Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING vc trade

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING spins out Loan Optics to vc trade

ING spins out Loan Optics to vc trade

ING has spun out inhouse technology project Loan Optics to vc trade, a digital lending platform for private placement and promissory note loans.

Loan Optics technology enables all stakeholders in the syndicated loan market to cooperate on one central platform to originate, structure, document and negotiate digitally native loans.

Loan Optic’s functionalities will be integrated into the already existing and still evolving vc trade platform, which currently serves more than 1.000 banks and institutional investors around the globe. As part of the transaction, ING will become a shareholder in vc trade.

Loan Optics is the latest tech startup to be incubated by ING and subsequently spun out as an independent company.

Jeroen Plag, global head of strategy & innovation at ING comments: “After spinning out Stemly Pyctor and recently SparQ from ING, Loan Optics has been another innovation success story for ING. ING incubated Loan Optics leveraging ING’s innovation expertise, deep digital data knowledge and continuous input and feedback from major players in the syndicated loan market who acted as participants in the Loan Optics Working Group. We have found the perfect partner in vc trade to scale the Loan Optics technology to the next stage and to get it implemented much faster across the industry through vc trade’s existing customer base.”

Stefan Fromme, co-founder and managing partner vc trade, adds: “Digital loan negotiation and data creation now have a real chance to become the new market standard, in particular as leveraging on the vc trade client base allows a fast roll-out of the combined product offering. Winning ING as a shareholder in addition underpins the market recognition already gained by vc trade and proves once again that our bank and borrower centric business model fully meets the market´s needs and expectations.”

Related Companies

ING vc trade

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Corlytics acquires ING RegTech platform SparQ
/regulation

Corlytics acquires ING RegTech platform SparQ

ING spins out digital asset custody platform to GMEX
/crypto

ING spins out digital asset custody platform to GMEX

ING spin off Katana Labs goes to the wall

25 Jan 2022

ING to wind down Payvision

01 Nov 2021

Stemly spins out from ING Labs in Singapore

08 Jun 2021

ING spin out Cobase welcomes Nordea and Crédit Agricole CIB as new shareholders

10 Jun 2020

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

07 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

  3. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  4. HSBC hiring for digital asset and tokenisation jobs

  5. Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud