Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING Corlytics

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Corlytics acquires ING RegTech platform SparQ

Corlytics acquires ING RegTech platform SparQ

Corlytics has acquired SparQ, a regulatory monitoring platform spun out of ING, in a €5 million aggregate deal.

Developed jointly by ING's compliance and legal teams, the SparQ tool creates a single repository storing all decisions and assessments related to regulatory change.

Corlytics has partnered with ING on SparQ since 2018, providing regulatory information and risk data to 550 users across the bank.

ING’s chief compliance officer, Rein Graat, says: “Corlytics became a key partner in 2018 and it is fitting that, after the global roll-out internally, the next stage of SparQ’s journey will be with the company that can bring its development to the next maturity level of being an industry-wide leading platform.”

The addition of SparQ to the Corlytics technology stack brings the ability to identify new regulations or threats, construct robust controls around monitoring and oversight, and ensure appropriate policies are in place, end-to-end.

Corlytics’ CEO, John Byrne, says: “SparQ technologies mean that we can close the regulatory compliance and obligations management loop - in a unified platform to automate, deliver and prove compliance. This deal sets the runway for further strategic acquisitions and is a clear signal of our ambitious program of managed growth.”

Related Companies

ING Corlytics

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
ING to wind down Payvision
/payments

ING to wind down Payvision

Dutch banks to create AML transaction monitoring utility
/crime

Dutch banks to create AML transaction monitoring utility

Corlytics finalising EUR10 million funding round

03 Feb 2020

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

07 Jan 2020

ING joins $19.3m funding round for regtech Ascent

08 Nov 2019

Dutch banks join forces to tackle money laundering

18 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023