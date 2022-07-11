Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING GMEX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING spins out digital asset custody platform to GMEX

ING spins out digital asset custody platform to GMEX

ING has spun out its institutional-grade digital custody platform Pyctor to market operator GMEX.

Pyctor provides safekeeping and transactional network services for a broad range of digital assets, as well as delivering interoperability between permissioned and public blockchains. The platform was incubated in ING Neo’s Amsterdam innovation lab, in collaboration with major financial institutions and regulators.

GMEX intends to run Pyctor as part of its MultiHub platform, a cloud-based service that integrates traditional and decentralised finance.

Olivier Guillaumond, global head of innovation labs & fintechs, ING comments: “After spinning out Stemly last year from ING Labs Singapore, Pyctor has been another innovation success story at ING Neo. ING Labs incubated Pyctor leveraging ING’s DLT expertise, deep digital assets knowledge and continuous feedbacks from regulators and network participants. We now have found the right partner in GMEX to scale Pyctor to the next stage. It brings the ideal connectivity between multiple trading parties and digital assets custodians, while addressing interoperability issues experienced in the market.”

GMEX chief Hiranda Misra will act as chairman of Pyctor pending other senior appointments from the industry in due course.

Says Misra: “Pyctor’s decentralised network of institutional participants and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) proprietary custody technology offering compliments and strengthens the breadth of GMEX’s MultiHub.

"With this acquisition, GMEX Group consolidates its position as the first platform to offer an end-to-end multi-asset, multi-sector Hybrid Finance (HyFi) solution that bridges the gap between off-chain traditional finance and on-chain decentralised finance across jurisdictions.”

Related Companies

ING GMEX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Trending

Related News
ING to wind down Payvision
/payments

ING to wind down Payvision

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

ING joins $19.3m funding round for regtech Ascent

08 Nov 2019

ING joins group using blockchain to shake up mining and metals sector

17 Jan 2019

ING brings data privacy to blockchain transactions

20 Nov 2017

Blockchain-based trade matching engine gets the nod from ING

01 Aug 2017

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. India offers UPI to the world

  5. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility