Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoodBox exits administration

GoodBox exits administration

Charitable tipping platform GoodBox has agreed on a restructuring plan to rescue the firm from administration.

Financial consequences of the pandemic, diminishing funds and the failure of GoodBox shareholders, board of directors and the 'lead lender' of the Future Fund investment to agree on a way forward, caused the business to become insolvent and enter administration in June last year.

The restructuring plan was approved by the courts, following a meeting earlier this month with the firm's creditors, converting their debt in equity and enabling the business to continue trading.

Launched in 2016, the Manchester-based outfit has partnered with over 1500 non-profit organisations, including The Pret Foundation, The Natural History Museum, The Church of England, National Portrait Gallery,and Muscular Dystrophy UK, to modernise their fundraising via digital tipping tools and contactless technology.

The firm, which has yet to declare any profits, last raised £9 million in February 2021.

GoodBox CEO David White comments: “We are delighted to have agreed a restructuring plan for GoodBox and are looking forward to focussing on supporting not for profits across the UK. The firm has some exciting plans and thanks to the agreement we are able to start implementing these to secure the future of the company.”

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Goodbox-Mulberry partnership enables contactless donations
/payments

Goodbox-Mulberry partnership enables contactless donations

Goodbox raises £9m for digital giving platform
/payments

Goodbox raises £9m for digital giving platform

GoodBox taps Seedrs for £1 million raise

21 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  2. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  5. Klarna introduces Spotify-style &#39;Money Story&#39; overview

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023