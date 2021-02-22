Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goodbox raises &#163;9m for digital giving platform

Goodbox raises £9m for digital giving platform

GoodBox has raised £9 million for its digital giving platform that uses contactless technology to help charities raise money in an increasingly cashless society.

Launched in 2016, the Manchester-based outfit has partnered with over 1500 non-profit organisations to modernise their fundraising, processing millions in donations and boosting returns on investment by up 85%.

The firm says that the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on cash usage has hit charities hard, citing a Pro Bono Economics estimate of a £10 billion funding shortfall as demand for services soar and funding dries up.

GoodBox’ own data showed a decline in donations of 97% from February to April 2020 but the startup has recently inked deals with Pret A Manger and Sainsbury's and says the latest funding will be used to bring new products to market.

David White, CEO, GoodBox, says: "Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, we have continued to onboard new charities on the GoodBox platform throughout the year; evidence of the huge boom in digital payments and the sector’s appetite to adapt.

"The closure of this round will solidify our position as a partner in fundraising to the global non-profit sector, enabling us to offer a wider range of solutions that will help non-profits engage more donors and raise vital funds for their causes."

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking, [Webinar On-Demand] The[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Trending

Related News
Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic
/payments

Charity calls on FCA to ensure elderly have access to cash during pandemic

Startup lets Brits turn loyalty points into charity donations
/startups

Startup lets Brits turn loyalty points into charity donations

Pay by Pudsey arrives in London for Children in Need

13 Nov 2019

GoodBox taps Seedrs for £1 million raise

21 Oct 2019

Brits keen on mobile charity donations

11 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  4. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

  5. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?