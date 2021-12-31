Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Corporate actions Digital Transformation Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goodbox-Mulberry partnership enables contactless donations

Goodbox-Mulberry partnership enables contactless donations

Digital fundraising company, GoodBox, has announced a partnership with Mulberry, to supply contactless donation devices to stores across the UK.

All funds raised will go to The Felix Project, which redistributes surplus food around London – ensuring those that would otherwise go hungry, are fed. By partnering with Goodbox, Mulberry aims to supply 100,000 meals this winter, and has committed to match online customer donations pound-for-pound.

“The Felix Project is such an important cause and a vital lifeline for so many especially at this time of the year,” said GoodBox’s co-founder and managing director, Francesca Hodgson. “We are delighted to be able to support them with our devices across Mulberry stores. Offering a simple contactless donation point has been proven to raise more funds as so many potential donors don’t have cash available.”

Aileen Thomson, director of fundraising at The Felix Project added: “This year has highlighted more than ever the importance of supporting our local communities. That is why our work at The Felix Project is so vital, especially during the festive period.”

Based in Manchester, GoodBox has partnered with 2,000 charities across the UK, including the Church of England, Christian Aid and Natural History Museum. Its digital fundraising tools and contactless technologies have helped charities raise over £10m in donations and increase their donation income by up to 85%.

Related Companies

GoodBox

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Corporate actions Digital Transformation Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Trending

Trending

  1. Santander accidentally sends customers &#163;130m

  2. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2021

  3. Viola Money enters administration

  4. eToro expands crypto offering with Celo and The Sandbox

  5. Bahamas’ central bank moves to eliminate cheques

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments