Goodbox-Mulberry partnership enables contactless donations

Digital fundraising company, GoodBox, has announced a partnership with Mulberry, to supply contactless donation devices to stores across the UK.

All funds raised will go to The Felix Project, which redistributes surplus food around London – ensuring those that would otherwise go hungry, are fed. By partnering with Goodbox, Mulberry aims to supply 100,000 meals this winter, and has committed to match online customer donations pound-for-pound.

“The Felix Project is such an important cause and a vital lifeline for so many especially at this time of the year,” said GoodBox’s co-founder and managing director, Francesca Hodgson. “We are delighted to be able to support them with our devices across Mulberry stores. Offering a simple contactless donation point has been proven to raise more funds as so many potential donors don’t have cash available.”

Aileen Thomson, director of fundraising at The Felix Project added: “This year has highlighted more than ever the importance of supporting our local communities. That is why our work at The Felix Project is so vital, especially during the festive period.”

Based in Manchester, GoodBox has partnered with 2,000 charities across the UK, including the Church of England, Christian Aid and Natural History Museum. Its digital fundraising tools and contactless technologies have helped charities raise over £10m in donations and increase their donation income by up to 85%.