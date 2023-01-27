Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mode

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mode tells customers to remove funds, announces closure

Mode tells customers to remove funds, announces closure

UK-based crypto startup, Mode, has asked customers to remove their funds from the app as it begins winding down its services.

The company announced on Twitter that it will wind down its services due to unsuccessful funding and challenging market conditions.

 

 


Mode last raised £2 million through the issue of convertible loan notes in July 2022, which followed publication of the firm’s positive 2021 results. In 2021, Mode saw users grow by 261% over the year, with 70% of trading customers being repeat buyers. Trading volume had also increased by 732% compared to the same period in 2020.

Mode is helmed by ex-AliPay UK CEO, Rita Liu, and had made other notable appointments during 2022 including Dr Jose Sanchez Loureda as CTO, while Mike Robertson and David Shrier joined Mode's board of directors.

 

Related Companies

Mode

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Trending

  1. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  2. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

  3. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  4. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  5. ECB contemplates development of basic digital euro app

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023