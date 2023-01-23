Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Moneyfarm names ex-Virgin Money CEO Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia chair

Moneyfarm names ex-Virgin Money CEO Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia chair

UK digital wealth manager Moneyfarm has appointed former Virgin Money CEO and Snoop founder Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia chair.

Gadhia, who led Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018 and is still executive chair of fintech Snoop, was also the UK Government’s Women in Finance Champion between 2016 and 2021.

She is also chair of HMRC, a director at UniCredit, and sits on the Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board and the Financial Inclusion Policy Forum.

Says Gadhia: "Moneyfarm has a clear vision and strategy to deliver this and reminds me very much of my early days at Virgin Money.

"It has the same energy, drive and innovative culture, with a diverse client base and business that encourages everyone to take control of their financial future."

