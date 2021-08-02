Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Snoop raises &#163;15 million to fund international expansion

Snoop raises £15 million to fund international expansion

Founded by former Virgin Money chief Jayne-Anne Gadhia, smart money app Snoop has secured £15 million in Series A funding from American investment management firm Paulson & Co. Inc.

Snoop uses Open Banking technology to connect to a customer’s bank accounts and credit cards, snooping through the data to find money saving opportunities on bad deals, poor value renewals and wasteful subscriptions.

The Norwich-based firm claims to have delivered over three million money-saving and money-management insights to customers and aims to save the average household around £1,500 each year.

The latest funding comes off the back of a recent £10 million crowdfund round in December and brings the total raised by the startup to £34 million.

Gadhia says the cash will be used to fund product and distribution development and extension, as well as aid international expansion, with the US identified as a key target.

