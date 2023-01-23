Dawn Capital promotes Dan Chaplin to co-head of fintech and digital assets

B2B software investor Dawn Capital has promoted Dan Chaplin to partner and co-head of fintech and digital assets on the back of a stellar investment record including the likes of Tink, Cover Genius and Access Fintech.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 for Finance in Europe alumnus, the promotion makes Chaplin one of Europe's youngest VC partners. As co-head of fintech and digital assets he will sit alongside general partner Josh Bell, with a particular focus on payments, credit and infrastructure platforms.



Since joining Dawn Capital from JPMorgan in 2018, Chaplin has led some of the firm's biggest investments including into open banking fintech Tink, which was acquired by Visa for $2 billion in 2021.



Deploying nearly £300 million in capital, Chaplin's portfolio history includes a host of early-stage software companies across the continent, including Cover Genius, Copper, Elwood, Billie, Acces Fintech and OpenGamma.



Josh Bell says of Chaplin: “He has sourced some of our most exciting fintech investments, been a real thought partner to his founders, and delivered strong returns to our investors. Dan’s passion for every deal and company is infectious and his shrewd judgement is always welcomed."