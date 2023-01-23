Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Dawn Capital promotes Dan Chaplin to co-head of fintech and digital assets

Dawn Capital promotes Dan Chaplin to co-head of fintech and digital assets

B2B software investor Dawn Capital has promoted Dan Chaplin to partner and co-head of fintech and digital assets on the back of a stellar investment record including the likes of Tink, Cover Genius and Access Fintech.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 for Finance in Europe alumnus, the promotion makes Chaplin one of Europe's youngest VC partners. As co-head of fintech and digital assets he will sit alongside general partner Josh Bell, with a particular focus on payments, credit and infrastructure platforms.

Since joining Dawn Capital from JPMorgan in 2018, Chaplin has led some of the firm's biggest investments including into open banking fintech Tink, which was acquired by Visa for $2 billion in 2021.

Deploying nearly £300 million in capital, Chaplin's portfolio history includes a host of early-stage software companies across the continent, including Cover Genius, Copper, Elwood, Billie, Acces Fintech and OpenGamma.

Josh Bell says of Chaplin: “He has sourced some of our most exciting fintech investments, been a real thought partner to his founders, and delivered strong returns to our investors. Dan’s passion for every deal and company is infectious and his shrewd judgement is always welcomed."

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie
/payments

Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie

Big banks step up funding for post-trade network AccessFintech
/markets

Big banks step up funding for post-trade network AccessFintech

HSBC joins $20m funding round for financial crime specialist Quantexa

03 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. EU finance ministers take stock of digital euro; UK scepticism grows

  5. MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023