Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

genesis

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Genesis preparing for bankruptcy filing - reports

Genesis preparing for bankruptcy filing - reports

Crypto broker Genesis is reportedly laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing which could come as soon as this week.

Bloomberg reported that Genesis, which is believed to owe creditors as muach as $3 billion, is in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups, with the company warning it could seek bankruptcy protection if it fails to raise capital.

Genesis parent Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has a venture capital portfolio worth around $500 million, has struggled to find outside investment, according to the FT.

Last month, Genesis Global Capital's lending unit laid off about 30% of its workforce as it faced up to the FTX fallout, which had already forced to it to stop customer withdrawals. The company has come under increasing pressure to make good on $900 million of locked deposits.

Related Companies

genesis

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
SEC charges Gemini and Genesis with selling unregistered securities
/crypto

SEC charges Gemini and Genesis with selling unregistered securities

Crypto lender Genesis owes creditors $3bn - FT
/crypto

Crypto lender Genesis owes creditors $3bn - FT

Crypto firm Genesis cuts 30% of workforce

06 Jan

Genesis Block to shutter trading portal amid FTX fallout

18 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  3. The B2B POS-Based Lending Opportunity for Banks

  4. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023