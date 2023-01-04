Wyre said to be close to shutdown

Wyre, a crypto payment firm that came close to being acquired for $1.5 billion last year, is on the brink of liquiditation, according to reports.

In operation since 2013, Wyre agreed a $1.5 billion sale to online checkout company Bolt in April last year. The deal was abandoned in September during the tech stock bonfire, which saw Bolt lay off a third of its staff.



Two former personnel of Wyre confirmed the looming shutdown in a conversation with Axios. One of them said that Wyre CEO Ioannis Giannaros emailed over the holiday session about a planned liquidation and dissolution of operations of in January 2023.



Another employee went public on his thoughts about the fate of the company on LinkedIn:

The shutdown has not been confirmed officially. Wyre chief Giannaros told Axios: “We’re still operating but will be scaling back to plan our next steps.”