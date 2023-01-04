Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Wyre

Wyre said to be close to shutdown

Wyre, a crypto payment firm that came close to being acquired for $1.5 billion last year, is on the brink of liquiditation, according to reports.

In operation since 2013, Wyre agreed a $1.5 billion sale to online checkout company Bolt in April last year. The deal was abandoned in September during the tech stock bonfire, which saw Bolt lay off a third of its staff.

Two former personnel of Wyre confirmed the looming shutdown in a conversation with Axios. One of them said that Wyre CEO Ioannis Giannaros emailed over the holiday session about a planned liquidation and dissolution of operations of in January 2023.

Another employee went public on his thoughts about the fate of the company on LinkedIn:
The shutdown has not been confirmed officially. Wyre chief Giannaros told Axios: “We’re still operating but will be scaling back to plan our next steps.”

A Finextra member
04 January, 2023, 14:51

Well, this may say a lot about the valuations thrown around at the heights of a bull market........ as well as the underlying value of the true 'assets' of a crypto exchange....  what if we built a railroad and there were no trains? 

Michael Rada
05 January, 2023, 05:05

The development was predicted https://michael-rada.medium.com/the-unicorn-farm-8ccd182e65a4

