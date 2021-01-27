Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2021-01-27

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Stellar Development Foundation invests in blockchain payments firm Wyre

Stellar Development Foundation invests in blockchain payments firm Wyre

The non-profit Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has invested $5 million in blockchain payments company Wyre.

The investment, says the foundation, will bring Wyre into the Stellar ecosystem, adding a variety of payment APIs to fintech applications on the network.

The move will bring in on/off ramps for the Stellar USDC stablecoin in existing fiat pairs - USD, GBP, CAD, AUS and EUR.

Denelle Dixon, CEO, SDF, says: "Growing the network of Stellar anchors — stablecoin issuers and on/off ramps — is fundamental to how Stellar connects global financial systems with blockchain technology.

"Bringing Wyre's industry-leading payment APIs to the Stellar ecosystem will empower businesses, especially anchors, to expand existing payment corridors and develop new ones."

Stellar builds instant money transfer network in Nigeria

