Zodia Custody appoints former Bitstamp and Starling executive Julian Sawyer as CEO

Zodia Custody, the crypto asset servicing joint venture between Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has appointed former Bitstamp chief and Starling bank co-founder Julian Sawyer as its new CEO.

Sawyer replaces Maxime de Guillebon, a former SC Ventures partner, who has been in post since the company was founded in December 2020.

Sawyer was Starling Bank's chief operating officer for four years, after which he moved into the cryptocurrency space via a brief stint at Gemini and then Bitstamp.

“I am excited to begin working with Zodia Custody,” Sawyer says. "I look forward to taking the business to the next level and scaling Zodia Custody to become the default choice for institutions.”

