Bitstamp names Starling co-founder Sawyer CEO

European cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has appointed Starling Bank co-founder Julian Sawyer as CEO, replacing founder Nejc Kodrič.

Sawyer joins from crypto firm Gemini, where he has been managing director for Europe since last year. Before that he was COO at UK digital challenger Starling.

Kodrič, who founded Bitstamp in 2011, has decided to take a "less hands-on role" but is staying on as a board member.

Says a statement: "Julian’s expertise in the complexities of global finance makes him uniquely suited to lead Bitstamp into its next chapter.

"He understands the possibilities that cryptocurrency holds for the world and how to integrate it with existing financial structures."

