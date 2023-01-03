Swift re-hires Grainger to lead Americas and UK business

Financial messaging co-operative Swift has re-hired Stephen Grainger from Mastercard to serve as chief executive for Americas and UK region.

Grainger returns to Swift after a four-year hiatus at Mastercard, where he led the development and commercialisation of its global cross-border services business.



Prior to his departure to Mastercard, Grainger had spent three years at Swift, joining as head of banking for payments and vendors in the UK before moving on to become head of North America.



Grainger has also held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Citigroup



Rosemary Stone, chief business development officer, Swift, comments: Stephen’s industry experience makes him ideally qualified to lead our Americas and UK businesses into the next stage of growth, as we continue to deliver our strategic objectives to best serve the Swift community.”

