News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Swift builds proof-of-concept for blockchain interoperability

Swift builds proof-of-concept for blockchain interoperability

Interbank co-operative Swift is working on a pilot project with Chainlink to provide network interoperability across multiple blockchain platforms.

Swift and Chainlink have developed a Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept.

CCIP is designed to enable Swift messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the messaging network become interoperable across nearly all blockchain environments. The initiative is one of a series of experiments promised by Swift on ways that it can help support interoperability in the development of the tokenised asset market.

