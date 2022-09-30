Swift builds proof-of-concept for blockchain interoperability

Interbank co-operative Swift is working on a pilot project with Chainlink to provide network interoperability across multiple blockchain platforms.

SWIFT is using the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof of concept.



Swift and Chainlink have developed a Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept.CCIP is designed to enable Swift messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the messaging network become interoperable across nearly all blockchain environments.The initiative is one of a series of experiments promised by Swift on ways that it can help support interoperability in the development of the tokenised asset market.