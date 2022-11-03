Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: ANEXT Bank SME programme to increase access to financing

Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: ANEXT Bank SME programme to increase access to financing

ANEXT Bank head of strategic partnerships Randall Lee took to the stage at Singapore Fintech Festival to launch a new industry initiative for SMEs, increasing access to financing and supporting digital transformation.

IN Financial Technologies and Bizmann System are among the first to join the programme which allows 15,000 SMEs to seamlessly access financing. The digital wholesale bank - incorporated in Singapore and wholly-owned by Ant Group - welcomes all ecommerce marketplaces, fintech companies and digital solutions providers who support SME cross-border operations through digital-based services or platforms.

ANEXT Bank will collaborate with industry specialists to expand the breadth of service offerings for SMEs on their platforms, offering a consolidated view of a business’s wallet balance, loan amount and repayment status.

As part of the Programme, ANEXT Bank provided a preview of the ANEXT Business Loan with two repayment options to complement its existing ANEXT Business Account. Further, earlier this year, ANEXT Bank signed a 2-year MoU with Proxtera to transform and enable holistic cross-border trade among SMEs and businesses through making marketplaces efficient and discoverable globally, with embedded financing, fulfilment services and SME empowerment.

Speaking of the initiative, Ms. Toh Su Mei, the CEO of ANEXT Bank said: “With our secure banking capabilities and first-hand knowledge on what it takes to do business digitally, ANEXT Bank is well positioned to help partners unlock more growth opportunities by enabling access to financing to SMEs on their platforms. At the same time, industry specialists are domain experts in their respective fields and they can provide deep insights on the challenges and needs of SMEs. Together, we can create unique use cases and solve financing pain points for SMEs at scale.”

 

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime[Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Trending

Related News
Klarna's open banking unit boosts SME lending for Krea
/wholesale

Klarna's open banking unit boosts SME lending for Krea

Deutsche Bank and Fiserv launch combined payments and banking joint venture
/payments

Deutsche Bank and Fiserv launch combined payments and banking joint venture

LHV UK to buy SME lending business of Bank North

11 Oct

Rabobank partners Bizcuit for embedded invoice financing

07 Oct

Xendit lays off five percent of workforce

06 Oct

Bank North goes to the wall

03 Oct

Trending

  1. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  2. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  3. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  4. Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

  5. Klarna losses quadruple in Australia

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023