Financial Cloud Summit sneak peek: headline speakers announced

Finextra will be hosting its inaugural Financial Cloud Summit conference on 2nd March 2023 in-person at King's Place in London.

The Financial Cloud Summit will help decision makers within banks bridge the cloud migration gap, offering actionable solutions to speed up their journey. Meeting customer expectations continues to challenge banks, but innovation is changing how financial institutions engage their customers at every interaction, particularly how they deliver information, products, and services.



It is evident that cloud is the key technology for banks to ensure they remain competitive in the face of increased customer expectations and respond to disruptive threats, while realising new opportunities. For many of the banks that Finextra has communicated with, optimising the digital experience for customers is a priority. From leveraging omnichannel communication strategies to creating more personalised experiences, the goal is to deliver the right message, at the right time, in the right channel.



The agenda for the conference will include a wealth of content coming from leaders in the sector that will provide financial institutions with a recipe for success that aligns with business needs. By demonstrating the cloud’s importance beyond the IT and technology departments, the agenda forms a method for creating a cloud strategy, migrating to the cloud, and optimising existing cloud processes, answering commonly asked questions about the cloud.



The agenda is therefore split into what the Finextra community perceives as the three core stages of cloud usage: Strategy, Migration and Optimisation. Users of the cloud in a financial context are encouraged to join sessions with their cross-departmental colleagues to ensure that they leave with a solid holistic transformation plan of action, across these three core stages.



We are excited to announce the following speakers for the Financial Cloud Summit:

Piers Linney, founder of Moblox, former investor on Dragons’ Den, former lawyer and investment banker

David McVicar, executive director and distinguished engineer, JP Morgan

Ange Johnson De Wet, cloud enabled business transformation - head of function, Lloyds Banking Group

Wayne Freeman, CTO, Mettle

Neil Robinson, senior operations and change management director, OakNorth

Filipe Teixeira, chief information officer, illimity Bank

Billy Ferguson, chief technical officer, Thincats

Stewart Davies, global SaaS commercial director, Temenos

Avinash Kumar, product director, Temenos Banking Cloud

Ben Scowen, cloud and core enterprise & zCloud practices lead, Kyndryl

Sonia Greenberg, associate director, cloud and managed services, FactSet

and more to be announced closer to the conference.



For more information and to register for Financial Cloud Summit, please visit the event page here.