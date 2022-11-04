Goldman, MSCI and Coin Metrics launch digital asset classification system

Goldman Sachs has joined forces with MSCI and Coin Metrics to launch a classification system, called datonomy, for the digital assets market.

Delivered as a data service, datonomy classifies coins and tokens based on how they are used, providing market participants with a standardised way to view and analyse the digital assets ecosystem.



The partners argue that this will increase transparency into how the market is moving and provide investors, service providers, developers, and researchers a way to help monitor market trends, analyse portfolio risk and returns, and help build new products.



Investment analysis and index firm MSCI is the owner and sole administrator of the system, with Goldman and Coin Metrics on an advisory board that will also include third-party members.



Anne Marie Darling, head, marquee client strategy and distribution, Goldman Sachs, says: “Given our commitment to providing developer services, and as a trusted data analytics provider to our institutional clients, creating reliable data services for the emerging digital asset community is a strategic focus and natural extension to our existing business.”