Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS to have 50% of applications running in Microsoft Azure cloud

UBS to have 50% of applications running in Microsoft Azure cloud

UBS is stepping up its migration to the cloud, setting out plans to have more than 50% of its applications, including critical workloads, running on Microsoft Azure within five years.

The bank has expanded its deal with Microsoft, building on a 2018 agreement that involved a plan to move one-third of its applications to public cloud within four years.

This goal was achieved early and now the partnership goes beyond just consuming cloud services to include the co-development of innovations and greater collaboration in areas like carbon reduction.

Moving some technology platform workloads from its on-premises and private cloud servers to Azure has helped the bank slash energy consumption of these workloads by up to 30% to date.

The partners have also co-developed an open source Carbon Aware API, that provides recommendations on how to schedule workloads that require heavy compute power during times when clean, renewable or low-carbon sources of electricity are most available.

Mike Dargan, UBS chief digital and information officer, says: "Our cloud strategy has fundamentally changed the way we operate, allowing us to reinvigorate our technology estate and reimagine how we build applications for our clients.

"Closely partnering and collaborating with Microsoft has and will continue to create tremendous value for our clients, our employees, the firm and our shareholders. The developments and learnings that stem from this partnership will benefit the financial services industry and beyond."

Finextra has recently launched the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2023. For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event page here.

Related Companies

UBS Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the paym[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Trending

Related News
UBS signs 10-year carbon capture deal with Climeworks
/sustainable

UBS signs 10-year carbon capture deal with Climeworks

UBS joins Green Software Foundation
/sustainable

UBS joins Green Software Foundation

US Bank picks Microsoft Azure for cloud migration

24 Feb

Nationwide moves online banking to Microsoft Azure

16 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023