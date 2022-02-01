Euroclear invests in sustainable finance platform Greenomy

Euroclear has made ean investment in Greenomy, a Belgium-based sustainable finance technology platform.

Founded in 2020, Greenomy helps corporates, credit institutions and asset managers comply with new European Union sustainable finance legislation by digitalising the data capturing and reporting process.



The company also provides data analytics features to help improve sustainability performance and facilitate the redirection of funds towards sustainable activities, in line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal.



With its investment in Greenomy, Euroclear will now be able to bring non-financial reporting to its network, enabling a reduction of issuance barriers for sustainable finance.



From a business line perspective, the ESG data from issuers captured by the platform will also provide the opportunity to support the asset manager segment’s reporting needs including Euroclear’s FundSettle, MFEX and iETF clients.



Lieve Mostrey, CEO Euroclear Group says: “Euroclear is highly committed to building a sustainable marketplace through enhancement of its capabilities, strategic partnering and investments. Greenomy has a strong and compelling ESG value proposition with its unique market position, data model and an end to end platform which connects issuers, banks and investors. This is a truly complementary partnership that enhances the services and products of both companies.”



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.