Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Euroclear Greenomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Euroclear invests in sustainable finance platform Greenomy

Euroclear invests in sustainable finance platform Greenomy

Euroclear has made ean investment in Greenomy, a Belgium-based sustainable finance technology platform.

Founded in 2020, Greenomy helps corporates, credit institutions and asset managers comply with new European Union sustainable finance legislation by digitalising the data capturing and reporting process.

The company also provides data analytics features to help improve sustainability performance and facilitate the redirection of funds towards sustainable activities, in line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal.

With its investment in Greenomy, Euroclear will now be able to bring non-financial reporting to its network, enabling a reduction of issuance barriers for sustainable finance.

From a business line perspective, the ESG data from issuers captured by the platform will also provide the opportunity to support the asset manager segment’s reporting needs including Euroclear’s FundSettle, MFEX and iETF clients.

Lieve Mostrey, CEO Euroclear Group says: “Euroclear is highly committed to building a sustainable marketplace through enhancement of its capabilities, strategic partnering and investments. Greenomy has a strong and compelling ESG value proposition with its unique market position, data model and an end to end platform which connects issuers, banks and investors. This is a truly complementary partnership that enhances the services and products of both companies.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Euroclear Greenomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Trending

Related News
ICE sells Euroclear stake for €709m
/markets

ICE sells Euroclear stake for €709m

Trending

  1. Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

  2. Top NFT Marketplaces in India - 2022

  3. Santander bets big on BNPL with new service Zinia

  4. The Top 7 NFT Marketplaces to Explore for Artists in 2022

  5. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

Research
See all reports »
Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?