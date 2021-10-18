Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ICE sells Euroclear stake for €709m

ICE sells Euroclear stake for €709m

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has sold its 9.85% stake in clearing and settlement platform Euroclear to Silver Lake for €709 million.

The deal, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, is set to close in the first half of next year, with private equity giant Silver Lake gaining a seat on the Euroclear board.

Brussels-based Euroclear provides post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2 trillion of assets under custody and 284 million netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021.

Christian Lucas, co-head, Silver Lake Emea, says: "We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Euroclear. We have been highly impressed by the company’s achievements over the years, continuously strengthening Euroclear’s positioning as a global leader in vital post-trade, collateral management, fund management and data services as well as the company’s crucial importance overall to the efficient functioning of financial markets in Europe and around the world."

