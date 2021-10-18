ICE sells Euroclear stake for €709m

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has sold its 9.85% stake in clearing and settlement platform Euroclear to Silver Lake for €709 million.

The deal, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, is set to close in the first half of next year, with private equity giant Silver Lake gaining a seat on the Euroclear board.



Brussels-based Euroclear provides post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2 trillion of assets under custody and 284 million netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021.



Christian Lucas, co-head, Silver Lake Emea, says: "We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Euroclear. We have been highly impressed by the company’s achievements over the years, continuously strengthening Euroclear’s positioning as a global leader in vital post-trade, collateral management, fund management and data services as well as the company’s crucial importance overall to the efficient functioning of financial markets in Europe and around the world."