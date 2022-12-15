Atom Bank quits Twitter as Musk turns on Fauci

Atom Bank has decided to shut down all of its Twitter accounts over the increasingly unhinged behaviour of new owner Elon Musk.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

The bank says it took the decision after an Elon Musk tweet at the weekend calling for the prosecution of Doctor Anthony Fauci.Fauci is the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who helped steer the country through the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.For his part, Fauci responded by deriding Musk for overseeing a 'cesspool of misinformation'.In announcing its decision to pull out of the echo chamber, Edward Twiddy, chief customer officer at Atom Bank, says: "Not everything on Twitter is ok. And, some of the time poison has been allowed to linger in the well. We all have to live with being offended at times. That’s ok. But while enough hasn’t been done over the years to stop some forms of offence turning into vindictive attack, at least the owner of the platform itself was not the source of the bile."In our opinion, it is not ok to use de-facto editorial and proprietorial power in this way. It damages free speech, and it creates hate and fear when what we need right now is love and science."As a result, the Bank will be deleting its main @Atom_bank account within 30 days, alongside its @DigitalMortgage and @AtomHelp accounts.