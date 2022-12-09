Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citigroup Corporate and Investment Bank

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Markets Wealth management

Keywords

Predict 2023
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
2023 predictions: Citi forecasts weakest annual global economic growth in 40 years

2023 predictions: Citi forecasts weakest annual global economic growth in 40 years

A recent Citi Global Wealth Investments (CGWI) report has predicted the weakest annual global economic growth in forty years, outside of the global financial crisis and pandemic shutdowns.

The report reveals that a mild US recession could occur, but this is expected to impact areas such as the Eurozone more heavily.

However, the report does argue that if The Fed does not pause rate hikes until it sees the contraction, a deeper recession could be seen in the US. Additionally for the US, CGWI predicts US inflation will continue to ease and end 2023 at around 3.5%, and the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rated by the second half of the year.

CGWI argues that Asia could avoid recession in 2023. They expect to see emerging market Asian real GDP growth reach 5% in 2023, after having dipped to 4% in 2022. China is believed grow, as it begins to ease its pandemic restrictions, with the report predicting a rebound of between 3.5% to 4.5%.

Globally, CGWI is expecting to see a 10% drop in global earnings per share, but anticipates this to grow again in 2024. The report forecasts investors will focus on 2024 recovery during 2023.

CGWI sees these areas of potential opportunity:

  • Short-term US investment grade fixed income amid today’s higher interest rate environment;
  • Defensive equities such as resilient dividend payers as the bear market continues for now;
  • Non-cyclical growth equities to bottom before cyclicals once the Fed pivots to cutting rates;
  • A subsequent entry point into more cyclical equities;
  • “Deep value” in select non-US assets and currencies once the US dollar peaks;
  • Certain alternative strategies to position for distressed and other opportunities following the recession;

 

Related Companies

Citigroup Corporate and Investment Bank

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Markets Wealth management

Keywords

Predict 2023
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Santander UK fined £107.7m for repeated AML failures
/crime

Santander UK fined £107.7m for repeated AML failures

Axe the Card Tax campaign calls for cost of card payment review
/payments

Axe the Card Tax campaign calls for cost of card payment review

Plaid to let go of 260 employees

07 Dec

Tide takes next steps in India

07 Dec

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023