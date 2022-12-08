Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal readies for EU crypto push with Luxembourg roll out

PayPal readies for EU crypto push with Luxembourg roll out

PayPal is to expand its cryptocurrency service to Luxembourg in a move that portends a further roll out across the European Union.

Once available, eligible customers will be able to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash in their PayPal accounts via the website or the mobile app.

Customers can start by buying as little as €1 of cryptocurrency through PayPal.

The move to Luxmbourg follows the introduction of the service two years ago in the US and expansion into the UK last year.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP and GM, blockchain, crypto & digital currencies, PayPal, says: "Adding Luxembourg is an important step in PayPal’s mission to make digital currencies more accessible. We are committed to continuing to work closely with regulators and policymakers in Luxembourg to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce."

The forthcoming EU-wide regulatory regime for digital assets, MiCA, will give passporting rights to crypto businesses already licenced in member states.

As the home of PayPal EU headquarters, Luxembourg is a natural starting point for PayPal on its first crypto incursion into the 26-country trading bloc.

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Polish regulator takes aim at PayPal
/regulation

Polish regulator takes aim at PayPal

PayPal and Apple to accept each other's payment products
/payments

PayPal and Apple to accept each other's payment products

PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

03 Feb

PayPal explores creating own stablecoin

10 Jan

PayPal adds savings to revamped super app

21 Sep 2021

PayPal brings crypto services to the UK

23 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023