Polish regulator takes aim at PayPal

Poland's competition watchdog has initiated proceedings against PayPal over the use of possibly prohibited contractual provisions.

The UOKiK regulator says it could fine PayPal up to 10% of its turnover if it decides that there are problems with the payment giant's user agreement.



The watchdog takes issue with three provisions of the agreement: a list of prohibited activities; a list of sanctions; and a ban on using an account when it is blocked or suspended.



Says a statement: "In the opinion of the President of the Office, the content contained in this document may be contrary to good practices and lead to gross disproportion of rights and obligations between the consumer and the entrepreneur."



UOKiK says that prohibited activities have been described "imprecisely".



In a statement given to Reuters, PayPal says it "remains deeply committed to its compliance obligations" and works closely with regulators.