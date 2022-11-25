Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Polish regulator takes aim at PayPal

Poland's competition watchdog has initiated proceedings against PayPal over the use of possibly prohibited contractual provisions.

The UOKiK regulator says it could fine PayPal up to 10% of its turnover if it decides that there are problems with the payment giant's user agreement.

The watchdog takes issue with three provisions of the agreement: a list of prohibited activities; a list of sanctions; and a ban on using an account when it is blocked or suspended.

Says a statement: "In the opinion of the President of the Office, the content contained in this document may be contrary to good practices and lead to gross disproportion of rights and obligations between the consumer and the entrepreneur."

UOKiK says that prohibited activities have been described "imprecisely".

In a statement given to Reuters, PayPal says it "remains deeply committed to its compliance obligations" and works closely with regulators.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 25 November, 2022, 15:22Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I have recently seen instances of Paypal refusing to accept payments for Conservative/Anti Woke websites, charities etc....  This seems to be rather more politically motivated than based on any regulatory restrictions. Whilst not clear, I wonder if this is the sort of limitation that the Polish Regulator is targeting?   Any of our Polish colleagues care to enlighten us? 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

