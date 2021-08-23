Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PayPal brings crypto services to the UK

PayPal brings crypto services to the UK

PayPal's millions of users in the UK can now buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency, although the company is stressing that Brits should research the risks involved.

The UK is the second country where PayPal is offering the crypto service, following the US, where it launched earlier this year. Customers can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

By accessing their PayPal account via the website or the mobile app, they can view real-time crypto prices, access educational content to help answer commonly asked questions, and learn more about cryptocurrencies, including the opportunities and risks.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, GM, blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, PayPal, says: "Our global reach, digital payments expertise, and knowledge of consumer and businesses, combined with rigorous security and compliance controls provides us the unique opportunity, and the responsibility, to help people in the UK to explore cryptocurrency."

