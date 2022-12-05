Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Intuit Credit Karma SeedFi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Intuit boosts Credit Karma unit with SeedFi acquisition

Intuit boosts Credit Karma unit with SeedFi acquisition

Intuit has agreed to buy SeedFi, the financial health startup behind Credit Karma's Credit Builder feature. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SeedFi is one of several fintech outfits targeting the huge swathe of Americans stuck in a cycle of debt and with little or no savings.

Last year Credit Karma - which Intuit acquired in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2020 - began offering members SeedFi's Credit Builder product, providing a line of credit and a secured savings account to build up both credit and savings.

Through this partnership, members increased their score by an average of 21 points in as little as 30 to 45 days and built up over $10 million in savings, says Intuit.

Intuit says that by combining SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology with Credit Karma’s long standing relationships with credit bureaus and others in the ecosystem, it will be able to move with greater speed and scale to help members.

Poulomi Damany, SVP and GM, Credit Karma Money and Tax, says: “We have long standing relationships with credit bureaus and others in the credit ecosystem, and SeedFi has built great technology, so when combined, we will move even faster and build products to help more members, including those who need it the most.”

Related Companies

Intuit Credit Karma SeedFi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Chime and Upstart lay off staff; Credit Karma pauses hiring
/people

Chime and Upstart lay off staff; Credit Karma pauses hiring

FTC fines Credit Karma $3m over false 'pre-approved' offers
/regulation

FTC fines Credit Karma $3m over false 'pre-approved' offers

Financial health startup SeedFi raises $65m

17 Feb 2021

Intuit nears $7 billion take over of Credit Karma

24 Feb 2020

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023