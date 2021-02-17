Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SeedFi

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Financial health startup SeedFi raises $65m

Financial health startup SeedFi raises $65m

SeedFi, a startup promising to help Americans build their credit and savings, has raised $15 million in equity and $50 million in debt.

Andreessen Horowitz led the round, with participation from Flourish, Core Innovation Capital, and Quiet Capital.

SeedFi is one of several fintech outfits targeting the huge swathe of Americans stuck in cycle of debt and with little or no savings.

It has built a credit building product that lets customers save as little as $10 from every paycheck, which is reported to the credit bureaus while also building some savings.

A separate 'Borrow & Grow' plan provides immediate access to funds while also helping customers build savings and credit, acting as a more affordable option than instalment or payday loans.

Launched in private beta in 2019, the company says that after six months it helped customers with no credit history establish a score of 600.

Jim McGinley, CEO, SeedFi, says: "Our goal is to address the root cause of the problem and leave our customers better off than we found them, so we’ve structured all of our products to generate savings and build credit."

Related Companies

SeedFi

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation, [Webinar] Hyp[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
Barclays joins $7m seed round for credit-building card TomoCredit
/inclusion

Barclays joins $7m seed round for credit-building card TomoCredit

Credit building startup Self raises $40m
/startups

Credit building startup Self raises $40m

Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

09 Nov 2020

Petal launches credit card for people with poor credit

08 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  4. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  5. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?