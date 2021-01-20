Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ByteDance launches mobile payments on China&#39;s version of TikTok

ByteDance launches mobile payments on China's version of TikTok

ByteDance has launched its own payments service for Douyin, the Chinese version of its video app TikTok.

Douyin's 600 million daily active users can already buy virtual gifts for streamers or from stores on the site through Alipay and WeChat Pay.

However, now ByteDance is also offering a Douyin Pay option, taking advantage of the third-party payment license it acquired when it bought Wuhan Hezhong Yibao Technology last year.

Unlike TikTok, Douyin has been selling merchandice since 2017 and is now used by millions of people to shop everyday, according to Reuters.

