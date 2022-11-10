Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Spanish banks to road test digital euro

Spanish banks to road test digital euro

The Spanish banking sector has set up a working group and proof-of-concept to assess the impact of the implementation of a digital euro by the European Central Bank.

Up to 30 banks, working in concert with infrastructure providers Bizum, Iberpay and Redsys, intend to roll out the PoC with the aim of undertaking an in-depth analysis of the technical, operational and business implications of the digital euro and its co-existance with existing payment instruments.

The project's roadmap envisages that this proof of concept shall be completed prior to the end of 2022, deploying, in a controlled production environment, the various digital currency payment use cases proposed by the Eurosystem.

The tests will include the simulated person-to-person remittance of digital euros, payments in e-commerce and physical commerce payments, based on a model in which, as with the current euro, banks would be the custodians of their customers' digital currency accounts.

The conclusions of the exercise are expected in 2023.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Trending

Related News
Digital euro will not be available until 2026, at the earliest
/crypto

Digital euro will not be available until 2026, at the earliest

ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes
/crypto

ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

ECB issues expression of interest for CBDC prototype user interfaces

28 Apr

EBAday 2022: EU wrestles with digital euro privacy concerns in targeted consultation

14 Apr

EU consults on CBDC legislative issues

05 Apr

ECB publishes report on payment preferences as part of digital euro investigation phase

30 Mar

Trending

  1. Stripe lays off 1100 employees

  2. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  3. Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

  4. New York Fed tests wholesale CBDC for cross-border payments

  5. JP Morgan and Mastercard unveil Pay-by-Bank service

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023