Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Saudi sovereign fund backs new digital bank

Saudi sovereign fund backs new digital bank

Saudi Arabia has approved a licence for a new digital bank that will launch with a capital of 1.65 billion riyals ($440 million), some of which will come from the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The Saudi cabinet has approved a licence for D360 Bank, the third such licence awarded, says the country's central bank.

Funding comes from a consortium of individual and corporate investors, led by Derayah Financial Company and including the sovereign fund.

The digital bank licences are part of a broader Saudi programme to develop a digital economy and the central bank is encouraging more applications.

The bank has also licenced 19 fintech companies to provide payments services, consumer microfinance and electronic insurance brokerage.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Trending

Related News
Saudi fintech Lean raises $33 million
/startups

Saudi fintech Lean raises $33 million

Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

Saudi Arabia partners Vocalink for real-time payments

26 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  2. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

  3. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

  4. BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

  5. Klarna weighs new funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?