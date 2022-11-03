Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: Alipay launches merchant payment toolkit

Announcing at Singapore Fintech Festival, Angel Zhao, president of international business, Ant Group, revealed the launch of Alipay+ D-storeTM, a business digitalisation solution for brick-and-mortar businesses in the service industry.

Alipay+ D-storeTM provides a suite of toolkits to digitalise merchants' payments, operations, services and marketing, unlocking new revenue opportunities and delivering better services to consumers. Businesses could have digital stores on digital platforms in the form of mini programmes.



Digital stores could also be developed as H5 pages and easily embedded in social media and online to reach consumers. Digital platforms currently partnering with Alipay+ D-storeTM include Chope, Alipay, Touch 'n Go eWallet, AlipayHK, etc.

Alipay+ D-storeTM solution has been adopted by brands including fast food chain Burger King, Koufu, one of Singapore’s most established and largest operators and managers of food courts and coffee shops, and more than 2,000 local restaurants, cafes and eateries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and other markets.

At the Festival, Alipay+ D-storeTM also unveiled its newest customer, Huggs Coffee, one of Singapore’s largest homegrown cafe chain brands specializing in coffee with over 20 outlets. Huggs will work with Alipay+ D-storeTM to digitalize its outlets and operations efficacy, allowing customers to access seamless services through its digital store on Chope and other platforms in future.