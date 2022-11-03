Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: Alipay launches merchant payment toolkit

Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: Alipay launches merchant payment toolkit

Announcing at Singapore Fintech Festival, Angel Zhao, president of international business, Ant Group, revealed the launch of Alipay+ D-storeTM, a business digitalisation solution for brick-and-mortar businesses in the service industry.

Alipay+ D-storeTM provides a suite of toolkits to digitalise merchants' payments, operations, services and marketing, unlocking new revenue opportunities and delivering better services to consumers. Businesses could have digital stores on digital platforms in the form of mini programmes.

Digital stores could also be developed as H5 pages and easily embedded in social media and online to reach consumers. Digital platforms currently partnering with Alipay+ D-storeTM include Chope, Alipay, Touch 'n Go eWallet, AlipayHK, etc.

Alipay+ D-storeTM solution has been adopted by brands including fast food chain Burger King, Koufu, one of Singapore’s most established and largest operators and managers of food courts and coffee shops, and more than 2,000 local restaurants, cafes and eateries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and other markets.

At the Festival, Alipay+ D-storeTM also unveiled its newest customer, Huggs Coffee, one of Singapore’s largest homegrown cafe chain brands specializing in coffee with over 20 outlets. Huggs will work with Alipay+ D-storeTM to digitalize its outlets and operations efficacy, allowing customers to access seamless services through its digital store on Chope and other platforms in future.

 

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the paym[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Trending

Related News
Airwallex partners Atome on BNPL
/payments

Airwallex partners Atome on BNPL

Amazon launches merchant cash advancement programme
/retail

Amazon launches merchant cash advancement programme

Merchants face two-year wait for conclusion of UK market reviews into Visa and Mastercard fees

27 Oct

Money20/20 US: JP Morgan adds Meta Pay checkout option

25 Oct

JCB tests in-store CBDC payments

25 Oct

Fed introduces card-not-present debit rule

05 Oct

Trending

  1. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  2. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  3. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  4. Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

  5. Klarna losses quadruple in Australia

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023