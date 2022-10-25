Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JCB International

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JCB tests in-store CBDC payments

JCB tests in-store CBDC payments

Japanese payments giant JCB is embarking on a central bank digital currency pilot with Tokyo merchants.

With Japan's central bank investigating the rollout of a CBDC, JCB has joined forces with identity specialist Idemia and fintech Soft Space to investigate how any digital yen would work in stores.

The card firm is developing a JCBDC (JCB Digital Currency) that will be tested into next year using existing JCB contactless cards at merchant POS terminals.

Koremitsu Sannomiya, board member, JCB, says: "This project proves that we can use existing payment acceptance hardware for new CBDC payment systems, which is a huge benefit for both consumers and merchants."

Related Companies

JCB International

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Trending

Related News
Japanese banks to test digital currency
/crypto

Japanese banks to test digital currency

Japan to look at issuing digital yen
/crypto

Japan to look at issuing digital yen

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023