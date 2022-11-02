Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Airwallex partners Atome on BNPL

Airwallex has joined forces with Asian BNPL giant Atome to enable its merchant customers to offer instalment payment options.

The partnership sees Airwallex offer its merchants a BNPL option in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The partnership will later expand to Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.

Arnold Chan, GM, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Airwallex, says: "We want to give businesses access to all the benefits of BNPL, which will not only help them increase revenues, but also create a more seamless customer experience for the longer term that will enable them to unlock new market opportunities."

