Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Financial superapp Revolut is expanding its range of travel services with a new holiday home rental feature offering cashback.

With hundreds of thousands of holiday homes all over the world, Revolut customers can book a stay on Homes and get up to four per cent cashback. The new feature is part of the firm's accommodation booking service, Revolut Stays, which has so far handed out more than £1.5 million in cashback.

Available in the UK and Europe, customers can open Stays in their Revolut app from the home screen or the hub, select their dates and location and then browse available options. Users can filter to find everything they need - such as pet-friendly Homes or those with a dedicated workstation - and then book and pay in just a few taps.

Christopher Guttridge, GM, lifestyle products, Revolut, says: “When it comes to travel, we know that our customer’s needs are changing more and more. Big or small, budget or bougie, local homes or chic-hotels - our customers want to book any kind of place, all in one place."

