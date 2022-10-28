Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Portugal's fintech sector passes €1bn milestone

Portugal's fintech sector passes €1bn milestone

Funding for Portuguese fintechs has exceeded the €1bn mark for the first time.

According to the Portugal Fintech Association's annual report for 2022, fintechs have raised an aggregate of €1.08bn to date. 

Blockchain and crypto-based firms have dominated the funding, accounting for 76% of the capital raised. 

By far the biggest deal conducted over the last year was the €30.6m raised by Uphold, a digital asset trading company.

The fintech sector is also concentrated in Lisbon, Portugal's capital city, which houses 55% of firms, followed by Porto with 16%. 

The report also shows that close to half the funding (48%) is provided by international investors. 

