Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco BPI

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Portugal&#39;s BPI opens VR branch

Portugal's BPI opens VR branch

Portuguese bank BPI is entering the metaverse, opening a virtual reality branch that customers can visit through Meta's Oculus VR headset.

The bank worked with Unity Technologies, the VR and AR specialist behind Pokémon Go, on the immersive, 3D branch.

Users can walk around two floors, learning about and interacting with various offers - simulating things like savings, mortgages and personal loans. There are also entertainment features such as a mini-golf game.

While the VR branch can be accessed by anyone with Oculus, BPI is also rolling out the headsets to more than 100 branches around Portugal for customers to experiment with.

While the branch is currently only a showcase, BPI is predicting that VR could eventually serve as new financial transactions and sales channel, replicating the journey of online banking.

Francisco Barbeira, executive board member, BPI, says: "We believe that the way people live with digital platforms will be much more immersive in the future, and we want to pioneer a new way of interacting with our customers, who are at the heart of our business."

Related Companies

Banco BPI

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
PKO Bank Polski opens metaverse outpost
/retail

PKO Bank Polski opens metaverse outpost

Sibos 2022: Uncovering value for banks in the Metaverse
/sibos

Sibos 2022: Uncovering value for banks in the Metaverse

TD launches Oculus Go experience

15 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  2. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  3. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  4. PayPal lets Apple users ditch passwords for passkeys

  5. CBDCs can work with private stablecoins - research

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023