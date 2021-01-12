Portugal's CGD picks Backbase for digital overhaul

Portugal's largest bank, Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), has signed up with Backbase to revamp its digital channels.

Backbase will help CGD replace legacy systems and bring together siloed banking channels in a move designed to improve customer experience across business lines and countries. First up for an overhaul will be small and medium enterprise services, which will see a range of new initiatives, including Portugal's first ever fully digital SME onboarding system.



Backbase says that a holistic platform will allow CGD to significantly decrease the time to market for launching new digital services, while also reducing customer acquisition costs and ensuring more reliable and robust technology.



Rui Negrões Soares, head, digital, CGD, says: "By creating a seamless, unified digital banking platform, we’re not only reducing unnecessary costs, but we’re also able to dedicate more focus toward providing the most valuable, engaging end-to-end experience for our customers - something that is an essential part of our leadership in the market."

