Zip launches BNPL card

BNPL firm Zip has partnered WebBank to launch a physical card as it bids to make inroads into in-store shopping.

The Zip Card extends the company's 'Pay-in-4' functionality offline, enabling instalments payments wherever Visa is accepted.



In a pilot programme, 90% of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier - and interest is high, with Zip claiming to have built a 250,000-strong waitlist.



Jinal Shah, CMO, Zip US, says: “With the Zip Card, we are offering customers access to another fair, transparent payment method in a familiar format to use in-store, specifically at stores that do not accept contactless or mobile phone payments.”