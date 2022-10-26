Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zip launches BNPL card

Zip launches BNPL card

BNPL firm Zip has partnered WebBank to launch a physical card as it bids to make inroads into in-store shopping.

The Zip Card extends the company's 'Pay-in-4' functionality offline, enabling instalments payments wherever Visa is accepted.

In a pilot programme, 90% of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier - and interest is high, with Zip claiming to have built a 250,000-strong waitlist.

Jinal Shah, CMO, Zip US, says: “With the Zip Card, we are offering customers access to another fair, transparent payment method in a familiar format to use in-store, specifically at stores that do not accept contactless or mobile phone payments.”

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and Data - The next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Trending

Related News
PPRO adds BNPL from Zip to payment mix
/payments

PPRO adds BNPL from Zip to payment mix

Zip looks for exit from UK
/payments

Zip looks for exit from UK

Zip terminates merger deal with Sezzle

12 Jul

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023